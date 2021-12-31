Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor end 2021 on a wild note, channel ‘hakuna matata energy’. See photos

Alia Bhatt shared a carousel of pictures from her New Year getaway with Ranbir Kapoor as 2021 came to an end. “Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe… smile... Be simple and love more!!!!! Happy New Year,” she captioned her Instagram post.

In the first photo, Alia flashed a wide smile, while in the next, Ranbir drank from a chalice. There were also images of lions and giraffes in the wild, followed by a picture of the landscape bathed in the glow of the setting sun.

Commenting on the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “#nadaanparindeys”, meaning ‘innocent birds’, a reference to the song Nadaan Parindey from Ranbir’s film Rockstar. Fans showered love on the couple, with many calling them ‘cuties’ and dropping heart emojis on the post.

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for several years. They are also close with each other’s families. Last week, Alia hosted Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor for a Christmas dinner at her home. Her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also present.

Earlier this month, at an event to launch the motion poster of their upcoming film Brahmastra, Ranbir teased Alia about the significance of the letter ‘R’ in her life. He was referring to a question asked to her at the trailer launch of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

“Why do people keep asking you about R?” Ranbir asked a blushing Alia. She replied, “Truth ye hai ki R meri life ka sabse bada (The truth is that R is the biggest),” and took a pause. “Number 8 hai,” she continued, making a reference to his favourite number, which also features on his football jersey.

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Brahmastra, the first part of a proposed fantasy trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. It is set for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022, in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

