Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pregnant Alia Bhatt binges on chaat, Anushka Sharma returns to South Indian food after long trip in UK

Pregnant Alia Bhatt binges on chaat, Anushka Sharma returns to South Indian food after long trip in UK

bollywood
Published on Oct 09, 2022 07:39 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have shared a glimpse of their weekend and it's all about relishing some Indian food.

Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma made most of their Sunday and here's how.
Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma made most of their Sunday and here's how.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt satisfied her pregnancy cravings with some chaats on Sunday. She was joined by her sister, writer Shaheen Bhatt. Alia took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her ‘best day.’ Much like her, Anushka Sharma also treated herself to some comforting Indian treats after wrapping up her Chakda Xpress shoot in UK. Also read: Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor is happy to share responsibilities of their baby

Alia posted a photo of herself holding a poori and captioned it, “power of a puri.” She added another picture of a savoury chaat topped with lots of sev and wrote, “Chaat day with @shaheenb Best day.” Shaheen also reposted her Instagram Stories.

Alia Bhatt's Instagram Stories.
Alia Bhatt's Instagram Stories.

Anushka shared a glimpse of her South Indian spread on a traditional banana leaf and wrote, “Just what one needed after a long trip in videsh!" She also added a photo of a sunset in Mumbai as she is back in the city.

Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories.
Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories.

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The couple got married in April 2022. Later in late June, Alia announced her pregnancy news on social media. Ever since then, Alia has been keeping herself occupied with work. It seems like she has finally managed some time to pamper herself.

Alia recently had her baby shower. Hosted at her residence in Mumbai, it was an intimate celebration attended by only family members and a few close friends. Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Reema Jain were a part of the event alongside Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, and Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt. Sharing pictures from the baby shower, Alia wrote, “Just… love."

Alia was last seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which marked her first film with Ranbir Kapoor. Released on 9 September, it also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will release next year. Besides this, she will also be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot in Netflix's Heart of Stone. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt shaheen bhatt ranbir kapoor + 1 more
alia bhatt shaheen bhatt ranbir kapoor

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out