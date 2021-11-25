Alia Bhatt asks fan not to cry at AP Dhillon’s concert, recalls having met her in 2014: 'I remember your face'. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt interacted with a fan whom she said she remembered from their meet in 2014. Recently, Alia and Ranveer Singh attended the concert of AP Dhillon in Gurugram. Currently, the actors are shooting in Delhi for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Several videos from the event have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, a female fan can be heard shouting Alia's name. The actor stood a few feet away from her on a raised platform. Alia waved at her and also blew kisses.

Alia then leaned forward and shouted "I love you" and also made gestures with her hand. She again blew kisses. The girl then reminded Alia that she met her in 2014. The actor responded with: "I remember your face" and then nodded as she smiled. Following this, Alia was heard saying, "Don't cry." Though the video didn't show the girl crying, she seemingly broke down in joy after interacting with Alia.

Recently, Alia interacted with the paparazzi and her fans as she left the film set of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after shooting. In a video shared online, Alia walked towards her car and waved at the paparazzi. She greeted them and told them "go to sleep" as it was late evening.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. With this movie, Karan Johar will mark his return to feature film direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Recently, Manish Malhotra and Karan shared pictures on Instagram as they shot for the film in Delhi. Their posts included Shabana, Dharmendra and Farah Khan.

Meanwhile, Alia has several films in the pipeline apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. Alia also has RRR alongside Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Darlings, Brahmastra and Jee Le Zaraa.