Alia Bhatt calls Alpha her 'first action film', internet wonders if she has forgotten Jigra

Actor Alia Bhatt is set to join the YRF Spy Universe as a super agent through the female-led film Alpha, which she recently described as her "first action film." Her statement has left social media buzzing, with many social media users fans wondering if she has forgotten her action-packed role in Jigra. Alia Bhatt was seen attending the Milan Fashion Week 2025 on Tuesday.

Alia Bhatt's statement leaves netizens confused

On Tuesday, Alia attended the Gucci Spring/Summer 2026 Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week 2025. She was part of the show as its global brand ambassador. At the event, Alia made a striking appearance in a statement chevron patterned shearling long coat over a lace and satin slip dress.

On the sidelines of the event, Alia spoke about her film Alpha, which is set to release on December 25. The actor expressed her excitement about the project, hinting at the thrill that the audiences can expect from her role.

Talking about the release of the film, Alia said, "Wow, it’s pretty close. That’s a big one for me because it’s my first venture into action and I’m really curious to see how the audience connects with that."

Her comment quickly sparked reactions online, including Reddit, with many social media users pointing out that Alia had already showcased her action skills in Jigra and Heart of Stone.

“It was an Action film, alia. And both tanked bad,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Alia has deleted Shaandar, Sadak, Kalank, Jigra and Heart of Stone from her filmography.”

“She never recognises or comments about her flop movies,” one wondered. Another social media user shared, “Shhh, we never talk about Sadak, Kalank, Heart of stone or Jigra”, with one comment reading, “She wants to forget it like all of the audience did”.

“But you did actions scenes in them anyway and people didn't recieve that positively,” one wrote.

However, Alia's fan came forward to defend her, writing, “Jigra was not an action film though. It hardly had one action block. Alpha would probably be the first full action film.”

“If one or two action sequences are enough to qualify as an action movie, then almost every old Indian love story movies are also action,” another shared.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. It is the seventh instalment in YRF’s spy universe and is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 25 2025. Set within YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, the film promises to showcase Alia in a fierce and dynamic new avatar.

Apart from this, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is currently under production and is expected to release in 2026.