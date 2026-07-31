Alia Bhatt can’t keep calm after Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana trailer release; this is what she had to say

With the release of the official trailer of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, hype regarding this project is continuing to rise. The official trailer made its entry into the world at brahma muhurat, on July 30, 4:15 am. This magnum opus project has seen mixed responses from the audiences but the celebrities are hyping up the scale of it. Among those Bollywood personalities was Alia Bhatt, who took it upon herself to give a sweet shout out to her husband Ranbir Kapoor's project who is playing the role of Lord Rama.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trailer

Alia Bhatt gives a subtle yet sweet nod to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana after the trailer release.

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Alia Bhatt posted the recently unveiled trailer of Ramayana on her Instagram Stories and thus lent her support to Ranbir Kapoor who is portraying the character of Lord Rama. She did not pen down a long caption but managed to grab everyone’s attention with her instant reaction to the teaser. Along with sharing the teaser, she used some sparkle emojis and the caption that read, “DIWALI 2026.”

Alia Bhatt via Instagram.

Back in April 2026, when the first look of Ranbir’s Lord Rama was to be released,Alia was seen sharing her excitement with her fans during a zoom call interaction. She said, "Ramayana unit is going to be out tomorrow. It is the unit called the Rama unit. I'm going to be posting it on my social media, so again, please go out there and support it.”

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{{^usCountry}} "It's absolutely fabulous. I think Ranbir has just done such a beautiful job and I just can't wait for you guys to see it. It's just out of this world,” she had added. What the Ramayana trailer shows {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's absolutely fabulous. I think Ranbir has just done such a beautiful job and I just can't wait for you guys to see it. It's just out of this world,” she had added. What the Ramayana trailer shows {{/usCountry}}

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The trailer opens with Yash as Ravana, introducing his powerful and intimidating presence as the ruler of his kingdom. The story then shifts to Lord Vishnu taking the form of Lord Rama (Ranbir Kapoor). Arun Govil appears as King Dashrath and presents Rama, who vows to protect humanity even at the cost of his own life.

The trailer also revisits some of the most significant moments from the epic, including the wedding of Rama and Sita, their 14-year exile, and Sita's abduction. One of the standout moments comes when Lord Rama assures Lakshman that he will stop at nothing to bring Sita back. He says, “If Ravana is the king of three worlds, then he will have to face his death in the three worlds.”

About the film

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Ramayana: Part One features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. The film will release in theatres worldwide during Diwali on November 8, 2026. The second installment of the two-part saga is scheduled to arrive in 2027.