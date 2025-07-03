Alia Bhatt can't stop praising Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Karan Johar predicts it will be a ‘mega blockbuster’

The first glimpse of Ramayana was unveiled by the makers on Thursday, and fans gave it an enthusiastic response. The highly anticipated mythological drama is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Alia Bhatt, whose husband Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in the film, has now reacted to the first official glimpse, stating that she is eagerly waiting for the release of the film. (Also read: Ramayana first glimpse: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash explode on screen as Lord Ram, Ravana; 'Hollywood-level' VFX wows fans) Alia Bhatt is waiting for the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana.

What Alia Bhatt said about Ramayana first glimpse

Alia posted the first glimpse of Ramayana on her Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: “Some things don’t need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 — we’re waiting.” She tagged the cast and crew of the film, including producer Namit Malhotra, actors Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Sunny Deol.

Karan Johar reacts

Filmmaker Karan Johar also reacted to the first glimpse. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote: “This is what a mega blockbuster looks and sounds like! Unreal! Congratulations to the entire team, it is looking phenomenal and cannot wait for the world to witness this magic!”

Karan Johar via Instagram Stories.

Sargun Mehta reacted to the glimpse and said, “2026 Diwali will be the most unforgiven one.” Sargun is married to actor Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakhsman in the film.

Namit Malhotra shared the first glimpse of Ramayana and wrote in the caption, “Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world’s best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History.”

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey and Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. It will be released in two parts: Part 1 will release next year during Diwali while Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2027.