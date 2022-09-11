Alia Bhatt celebrates as audience hoots, throws confetti at screen in theatres screening Brahmastra. Watch

Brahmastra-- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's first film together, is having a good run in the theatres after its release on Friday, September 9. Alia recently took to her Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the response the film has been getting from the audience. She shared a series of videos that featured viewers hooting and cheering as they watched the film in theatres. Also Read| Brahmastra highs and lows: From fantastic Shah Rukh to wasted Alia

Alia Bhatt first shared a video posted on a fan page from a Brahmastra screening at Sudarshan Theatre in Hyderabad. In the video, fans shouted and yelled as Allari Motha, the Telugu version of Dance Ka Bhoot, played on the screen. Fans also threw confetti at the screen, similar to how confetti flies upon Ranbir's entry in the song. Alia captioned the video with a fire emoji. The fan page also shared a video of fans throwing confetti during Ranbir and Alia's song Kumkumala (Kesariya).

Alia shared more videos of fans hooting while watching the film, including a fight scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The fan page sharing the video said about the scene, "The whole theatre gone crazy at the moment. One of the best theatre experiences for everyone." Another video showed the audience clapping after the film's end.

Brahmastra Part One-Shiva, the first instalment of a trilogy by Ayan Mukerji released in theatres worldwide on September 9 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles, the film has earned ₹160 crore in two days worldwide. Ayan Mukerji shared the latest figures on his Instagram account and thanked the audience for their love.

Apart from the Hindi version, the dubbed versions of the film are also performing very well in the South Indian market. As per a report in Sacnilk, the Tamil version of Brahmastra has done a record-breaking business of ₹1.9 crore in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. It is the highest single-day earning by a Bollywood film in the state.

