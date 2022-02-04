Alia Bhatt checks out Ajay Devgn’s Rolls-Royce, fans wonder if she asked 'mileage kitna deti hai?' Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn got together on Wednesday for the promotion of their upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ajay also showed Alia his Rolls-Royce, in which he arrived.

A video of Alia checking out Ajay's car was shared on a paparazzi account. Dressed in a white saree, Alia is seen peeking inside the car with much interest while Ajay, in a black tee and beige pants, stood beside her.

Many fans found it the video ‘cute’ and wondered if Alia asked Ajay about mileage. One fan commented: "Alia's last question to him ‘yeh kitna deti hai? (What’s the mileage)'?" Another Instagram user wrote in humour, “Really hope she asked 'mileage kitna deti hai'.” One fan added, “Wahh... Ye hui na dosto wali baat (wow… this is how friends are).”

Ajay's character poster for the film was unveiled on the same day. The poster showed the actor in a white shirt and cream trousers, paired with a khaki blazer, Nehru cap and shades, standing in front of a vintage car. Sharing it on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “Apni pehchaan se chaar chaand lagane, aa rahe hai hum! (I'm coming to add to the special touch with my personality).”

Gangubai Kathiawadi unites Ajay with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years. The two had last worked together on 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also featured Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan.

Alia plays the titular role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's red light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa and is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will have its much-awaited world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and will release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

