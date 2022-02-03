Ajay Devgn's first look from Gangubai Kathiawadi out now, Ranveer Singh is in awe of his 'power'. See poster

Ajay Devgn has revealed his first look from the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, a day before the grand trailer launch scheduled for Friday. The actor is seen in a suited look on the poster.

Introducing his character on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “Apni pehchaan se chaar chand lagane, aa rahe hai hum! (I'm coming to add to the special touch with my personality).” He is seen dressed in a white shirt and cream trousers, paired with a grey blazer and a Nehru cap and shades. He is seen doing a salaam of sorts in front of a car in the middle of a crowded street.

Reacting to his look, Ranveer Singh commented on the post, “Power.” A fan said, “Can't wait”, while another said, “Now truly excited for this movie.”

Ajay united with Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after over two decades. The two had last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.

Ajay had started shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi in February last year. Bhansali's production team had confirmed his presence in the film by sharing a picture on social media last year, with the caption, "We are happy to have @ajaydevgn join the team of #GangubaiKathiawadi." It showed Ajay holding a piece of paper in his hand while talking to Bhansali.

Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role of a brothel owner from the 1960s. It revolves around Gangubai's transformation into a political figure, ruling Kamathipura. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The film is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). It will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

