Alia Bhatt shares new poster of Gangubai Kathiawadi, trailer out on Feb 4

Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring herself in the titular role. Alia's look in the poster earned her appreciation from fans and even mom Soni Razdan.

Alia shared the poster of the film, which announced that the film's trailer will be launched on Friday, February 4. In the poster, Alia is seen as Gangubai, dressed in white and sitting on a cot. Soni Razdan commented with several heart and clap emojis on the picture. Fellow actor Huma Qureshi commented “Woo hoo” on the picture. Fans also shared their love, with some calling it 'gazab' and 'amazing'.

The film, directed by Sanjay leela Bhansali, is adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Alia in the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, it also stars Ajay Devgn. The film is set to release theatrically on February 25. The film was earlier slated to release on February 18 but was delayed by a week last Friday.

Alia had shared the delay announcement on social media. “#GangubaiKathiawadi will rise to power in cinemas near you on 25th February, 2022,” she wrote. Even prior to this, the movie's release and production have been delayed multiple times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upon the completion of the film's shoot in June 2021, Alia had shared a long note detailing the hardships they faced while making this movie amid the pandemic.

She wrote, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you. When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S – special mention to my crew – my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!”

