Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi postponed by a week, to hit theatres on February 25

Alia Bhatt's much anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role, will now release on Febriary 25. Directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on February 18.

Alia shared the announcement on Twitter. “#GangubaiKathiawadi will rise to power in cinemas near you on 25th February, 2022,” she wrote.

The upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. It features Alia in the role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The movie has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020. Backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited, also stars Ajay Devgn.

The movie will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival next month.

After several roadblocks, Alia wrapped the shooting of the film in June last year. Sharing a few pictures from the sets of the film, she penned a note on completion of the film shoot.

She wrote, “We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you. When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed. P.S – special mention to my crew – my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!”

