Alia Bhatt reveals boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's ‘superpower’. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came to the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5's season finale which was held earlier this month. During their appearance, Alia revealed her boyfriend Ranbir's ‘superpower.'

A video shared by fan-clubs show during a conversation on the stage, Alia spoke about Ranbir’s calm nature. Alia said: “He is calm in the storm. That is his superpower," she said. The duo came to the show to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra.

Director SS Rajamouli, who has directed Alia-starrer RRR, was also there as a guest. Rajamouli also Ranbir's acting skills. He said, “Whatever he wants to convey to the audiences through performance, he doesn’t try too hard. Probably he works very hard for that performance. But when you see his performance, he delivers the emotions subtly yet effectively at the same time. That’s what I liked about him.”

Ranbir and Alia started dating back in 2017 after the duo met on the sets of Brahmastra. During an event of the film, director Ayan Mukerji opened up about the initial time when they started dating and how he advised them against stepping out together.

Ayan said, "To be honest when we started our film, I thought this is the best casting- Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses. It was just too good. Then Ranbir and Alia became very good friends, then very very very good friends in life, then more than friends. So then, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anyone to see them till my film had not come out. So, Lots of things haven’t happened in their lives because every time they went out together, I would be sitting at the back saying 'you all are ruining my film. Please don't go anywhere.' It feels good now that we can share them."

Read More: ‘Ranbir Kapoor is a subtle yet strong actor’: SS Rajamouli on his ‘favourite’ Bollywood star

Brahmastra, a three-part series, has been in the making for years now. The film has been delayed several times. Brahmastra will now release on September 9, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON