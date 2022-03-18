Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alia Bhatt clicks pics with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday chats with Vijay Deverakonda: Inside Bollywood's latest party

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Production enjoyed a star-studded birthday bash on Thursday. Celebrities like Gauri Khan, Karina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and others attended the party.
Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoo clicked selfies with Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday chatted with Vijay Deverakonda.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday, Apoorva Mehta threw a star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Apoorva is the CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Bollywood A-listers such as, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kajol and others attended Apoorva's 50th birthday party. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hold hands, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan attend Apoorva Mehta's star-studded bash. Watch)

A fan account shared a series of pictures from the bash on Reddit. In the pictures, actors Siddharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Gauri Khan, Tara Sutaria, her boyfriend Aadar Jain, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and more are seen posing for the camera.

In another photo, Manish was seen posing with actor Madhuri Dixit, her husband Shriram Madhav Nene, Arjun Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Madhav Nene pose for a picture together.

In another picture from the party, Kajol was seen posing with Karan Johar and popular celebrity astrologer Balu Munnangi. Balu also shared a photo with Bobby Deol. 

 

In another video shared by a fan account, Ananya Panday was seen talking to her upcoming film Liger's co-star Vijay Devarakonda. At one point the duo is seen laughing as they looked at the camera. One fan commented on the video, “Can't wait for Liger.” Complimenting Ananya another one said, “I like Ananya's dress.”

Other celebrities such as Shanaya Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and Neha Dhupia were also a part of the grand birthday celebration. 

