Alia Bhatt falls prey to deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Kajol, a deepfake video of actor Alia Bhatt has been doing the rounds on social media. The video shows Alia Bhatt’s face edited into another woman's face. The actor is yet to respond to the controversy. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on 'extremely scary' deepfake video of her being spread online: I feel really hurt)

Alia Bhatt's deepfake controversy

A deepfake video of Alia Bhatt is circulating online.(AFP)

Alia Bhatt became the latest target of deepfake with a video, where her face was morphed into a woman's face in the original clip. In it, the woman is seen making some gestures on camera.

Earlier this month, Rashmika Mandanna had spoken about her deepfake video that had gone viral. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused." Reacting to another tweet about the same video, Amitabh Bachchan had said, “Yes, this is a strong case for legal.”

The actor had continued, "Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft." Rashmika tagged the official X accounts of Cyberabad Police and Maharashtra Cyber, nodal agency for cyber security and cybercrime investigation for Maharashtra, in her tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt won Best Actor in the Web Original Film category at the recently held Filmfare OTT Awards with her web debut, Darlings. She recently also won the National Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, and in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. She has Vasan Bala's Jigra in the pipeline.

