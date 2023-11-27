Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt in Darlings to Vijay Varma for Dahaad, here's complete list of winners

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 honoured actors, directors and technicians for their OTT series and web original films. The awards ceremony was held on Sunday and saw everyone from Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor in attendance. Alia bagged the best actor award in web original film (female) for Darlings, while Rajkummar Rao won best actor (male) award in the critics category for his Netflix film Monica O My Darling. Also read: Alia Bhatt wins best actor at Filmfare OTT Awards, poses with sister Shaheen Bhatt Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 winners list: Alia Bhatt in her film Darlings; Vijay Varma in a still from his show, Dahaad.

Karishma Tanna and Sonakshi Sinha were awarded the best actor, series (female) in critics category for Scoop and Dahaad, respectively. Meanwhile Vijay Varma bagged the same award in the male category for Dahaad.

Scoop was awarded best series at Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, while Trial by Fire won the trophy for best series in critics category. Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar) and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal) shared the best actor (female) award in the critics category.

Here are all the winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2023.

Best Series

Scoop

Best Series, Critics'

Trial By Fire

Best Director Series

Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee)

Best Director, Critics'

Randeep Jha (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Suvinder Vicky (Kohrra)

Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics': Drama

Vijay Varma (Dahaad)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire)

Best Actor, Series (Female), Critics': Drama

Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Sonakshi Sinha (Dahaad)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama

Barun Sobti (Kohrra)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama

Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Abhishek Banerjee (The Great Weddings Of Munnes)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Maanvi Gagroo (Tvf Tripling)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy

Arunabh Kumar (Tvf Pitchers S2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy

Shernaz Patel (Tvf Tripling S3)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials)

Tvf Pitchers S2

Best Non-Fiction Original, Series/Special

Cinema Marte Dum Tak

Best Film, Web Original

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Best Director, Web Original Film

Apoorv Singh Karki (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Manoj Bajpayee (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Actor, Critics' (Male): Film

Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in Gulmohar.

Best Actor, Critics' (Female): Film

Sharmila Tagore (Gulmohar)

Sanya Malhotra (Kathal)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male)

Suraj Sharma (Gulmohar)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female)

Amruta Subhash (Lust Stories 2)

Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Technical Awards

Best Original Story, Series

Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Screenplay, Series

Gunjit Chopra, Sudip Sharma, And Diggi Sisodia (Kohrra)

Best Original Dialogue, Series

Karan Vyas (Scoop)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series

Mrunmayee Lagoo, Mirat Trivedi And Anu Singh Choudhary (Scoop)

Best Cinematographer, Series

Pratik Shah (Jubilee)

Best Production Design, Series

Aparna Sud, Mukund Gupta (Jubilee)

Best Editing, Series

Aarti Bajaj (Jubilee)

Best Costume Design, Series

Shruti Kapoor (Jubilee)

Best Background Music, Series

Alokananda Dasgupta (Jubilee)

Jubilee looks back at the journey of films in India.

Best Original Soundtrack, Series

Composer - Amit Trivedi Lyricist - Kausar Munir (Jubilee)

Best Vfx, Series

Arpan Gaglani (Philmcgi) (Jubilee)

Best Sound Design (Series)

Kunal Sharma And Dhruv Parekh (Jubilee)

Best Story (Web Original Film)

Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film)

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh (Darlings)

Rahul V Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee (Gulmohar)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film)

Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film)

Swapnil Sonawane (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film)

Meenal Agarwal (Qala)

Best Editing (Web Original Film)

Nitin Baid (Darlings)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film)

Achint Thakkar (Monica, O My Darling)

Best Sound Design (Web Original Film)

Anirban Sengupta (Darlings)

Short Films

Best Short Film (Fiction)

Jahaan

Best Director, Short Film

Sakshi Gurnani (Gray)

Best Actor Short Film (Male)

Manav Kaul (Phir Kabhi)

Best Actor Short Film (Female)

Mrunal Thakur (Jahaan)

Popular Choice Award For Best Short Film

Soul-Kadhi

