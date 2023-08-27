Alia Bhatt responds as Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Suriya, Mahesh Babu congratulate her for National Award win

Alia and Kriti respond to Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), "Congratulations dear @aliaa08, I was waiting to see you winning this award. So elated personally for your win (for) Gangubai Kathiawadi. Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon for an amazing performance as Mimi. Very deserved. Happy for you dear."

He also added, "Congratulations to the masterful Sanjay Leela Bhansali garu (brother) on winning the National Award for editing and many more. I was personally so happy to see it win so many awards for this masterpiece @bhansali_produc. Also congrats to our beloved @preetisheel on winning the National Award."

Reacting to the tweet, Alia wrote, "(Red heart emojis) Congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance – your biggest fan." Kriti responded, "Thanks Allu! Huge congratulations to you too!! I’ve been a fan of your work and you were mind-blowingly amazing in and as Pushpa!! So so well deserved!!"

Kriti Sanon replied to Allu Arjun.

Alia and Kriti reply to Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu wrote on X, "Extending my heartfelt congratulations to all the national award recipients! Well-deserved!! #69thNationalAwards." He tagged Alia, SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Kriti and R Madhavan among others. Kriti replied with, "Thankkk you!! @urstrulyMahesh." "Thank you, means a lot," Alia responded.

Alia responds to Jr NTR

On X, Jr NTR wrote, “Congratulations @aliaa08 and all the other winners of the national awards. You have made yourselves and your well wishers immensely proud.” Alia said, “Biiiig congratulations and lots of love to you too @tarak9999.”

Alia thanks Suriya and Ram Charan

Suriya tweeted, "My heartfelt wishes to all winners of the #69thNationalFilmAwards from Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi & other States #KadaisiVivasayi #RRR @mmkeeravaani Sir @premrakchoreo #IravinNizhal special congrats to @aliaa08 her Gangubhai is a fav performance!" Alia replied, "Thank you so much."

Responding to Ram Charan's congratulatory message, Alia said, "Thank youuu!! And many congratulations and lots of love to you too @AlwaysRamCharan." Nagarjuna tweeted, "You never cease to amaze us dear @aliaa08 !! Congratulations on winning the national award!!" Alia wrote, "Thank you sir."

Who won what at the National Awards 2023

At the National Awards event, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was named the Best Feature Film. Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The National Film Award for Best Director went to Nikhil Mahajan for Marathi film Godavari. Pankaj Tripathi was named best supporting actor for Mimi and Pallavi Joshi the best supporting actress for The Kashmir Files.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON