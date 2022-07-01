Alia Bhatt glows without makeup as she poses in black with Karan Johar during London outing. See pic

Alia Bhatt is in London for the shooting of her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. The actor, along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, also used the opportunity to meet her aunt-in-law Rima Jain and her family and dine with them at a restaurant. Also joining them was filmmaker Karan Johar. Now an unseen picture of Alia posing with Karan in London has been shared online. Also read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt hangs out with Ranveer Singh in London, Karan Johar clicks pic of his Rocky and Rani

The actor is seen in a comfortable black outfit and no makeup. She posed with Karan Johar and a fan in the photo. Other pictures from the family get-together had shown Alia sitting with Shaheen on one side, and Rima on the other. Rima's son Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, niece Nitasha Nanda and a few others were also seen sitting across a table in the picture.

Many celebs from Bollywood are also in London, including Ranveer Singh, which hints that Alia and Ranveer may also be shooting a sequence for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is being directed by Karan. The filmmaker confirmed their union by sharing a picture on Thursday of Ranveer and Alia posing together for the camera in funky sunglasses. He captioned the picture, "I found Rocky and Rani!" Alia also featured in a recent picture with Karan and Manish Malhotra, shared by the fashion designer on Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also in London recently along with their sons Taimur and Jehangir, and had joined Rima Jain and family for lunch. Alia, too, met them in London.

Alia recently made headlines when she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. Alia and husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child, as revealed by Alia on Monday. Thanking everyone for their love, she shared a throwback picture of her and Ranbir from one of their wedding functions along with a note. She wrote, “Overwhelmed with all the love. I have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is , it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment of our lives with all the love and blessings. Thank you to every single one of you."

