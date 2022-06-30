Pregnant Alia Bhatt hangs out with Ranveer Singh in London, Karan Johar clicks pic of his Rocky and Rani

In the latest spotting of Bollywood stars in London, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were seen hanging out together. Alia and Ranveer, who co-star in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, posed for a picture for the filmmaker in London. Also Read| Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor seen in new pics from London

Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a sunkissed picture of Alia and Ranveer Singh, which showed the duo posing in funky sunglasses. Karan captioned the picture, "I found Rocky and Rani!" The romantic drama film, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, is scheduled for theatrical release on February 10, 2023.

Karan Johar shares picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Instagram Stories.

While Alia Bhatt has been in the UK for over a month as she films for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, many Bollywood celebrities have travelled to the country in recent days. Apart from Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh, fashion designer Manish Malhotra is also in London. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have also been in the UK on a vacation with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Actor and Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan is also in London and hung out with Karan Johar, as they tried to get a table at a restaurant in Alia's name.

Manish Malhotra also shared pictures from London which showed him posing with Alia and Karan. He also had an outing with Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla. In another picture, he was seen posing with Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Khan among others.

Before Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra, which is scheduled to hit theatres on September 9. This also marks her first film with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor recently announced that she and Ranbir are also expecting their first child.

