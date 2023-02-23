Alia Bhatt greets paparazzi with smiles and waves after private pics leak row, fans happy to see her

Actor Alia Bhatt posed for paparazzi on Thursday, two days after her private pictures were leaked on social media. Pictures were clicked without her consent while she was lounging at her Mumbai house. Moving on from the incident, Alia happily posed for cameras and waved after a shoot in the Mumbai. Also read: Mumbai police ask Alia Bhatt to file complaint after pics leak

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia wore a baggy power suit in bubblegum pink, over a light pink top. With her hair loose, she opted for her signature dewy makeup look and finished off with hoops and heels. A video of her appearance has surfaced on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Alia showed her hand to the media, as a gesture to maintain distance. She smiled and waved at them before getting into her car. Responding to the video, happy fans have showered heart emojis for her in the comment section.

One of them wrote, “Omg.. She is so beautiful... Mommy wala glow (glowy mother).. smile.” “She got more charm and beauty after baby and marriage,” added another one fan.

It all began when Alia earlier this week had expressed shock over her pictures, clicked while she was inside her house. She wrote on social media, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!" She also tagged the Mumbai Police in her post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the latest update, Mumbai Police has asked Alia to file a complaint following the incident. The photos featured her sitting inside her living room, clicked with a zoom lens from a neighbouring building. As per news agency ANI, the actor's team has started already looking into the matter and is in touch with the ‘concerned people’.

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.