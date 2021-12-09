Deepika Padukone wishes Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal ‘love, laughter, loyalty’, Alia Bhatt calls them ‘beautiful’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared the first pictures of their low-key wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on Thursday. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” they wrote in their posts.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky and Katrina shared candid pictures from the wedding, including the jaimala ritual and pheras. They were also captured gazing lovingly at each other during the ceremony.

Congratulatory messages poured in from many of their colleagues in Bollywood. “Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful,” Alia Bhatt wrote, along with a bunch of heart emojis. Priyanka Chopra commented, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding)! Congratulations, both of you! You are perfect together.”

“Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!” Deepika Padukone wrote. Kareena Kapoor seemed to be welcoming Katrina into the married actors' club. “You diddddd ittttt, God bless youuuuuu both,” she wrote.

“KATYYYYY - only love and more happiness to youuuuu!” Parineeti Chopra said. Hrithik Roshan sent Vicky and Katrina his love. “So amazing. Sending you both all my love! Have to dance together soon!” he wrote.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan reacted with heart emojis, while Tiger Shroff wrote, “Congratulationsss.” Vikrant Massey commented on Vicky’s post, “Bahut bahut shubhkamnaein mere Bhai (Many congratulations, my brother). Wishing you both years of happiness and togetherness! Rab Rakha (May God bless you).”

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and others ‘liked’ Katrina’s post.

Vicky and Katrina had kept their relationship under wraps until now. The two have been rumoured to be dating since 2019 after pictures of them exiting a Diwali party together surfaced online.

Last month, during an episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Vicky described the kind of woman he would like to marry. “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding, where you love each other for your pluses and minuses both, and we make each other a better version of each other,” he had said.

