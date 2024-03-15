Alia Bhatt has the sweetest reaction as she cuts cake with ‘Raha’s mom' written on it. Watch

Alia Bhatt had a cute surprise when she received a cake by the paparazzi on her 31st birthday. The actor saw that the chocolate cake had ‘Raha’s mom' written over it and said, “How sweet!” (Also read: Pooja Bhatt says Raha Kapoor is the brightest in their family: ‘Like Apple phone, each model gets better’) Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi.

Alia cuts cake with the paparazzi

In pictures and videos that were captured by the media on Friday evening, birthday girl Alia was seen in a casual look, where she paired a white top with black track pants. She took the chocolate cake and the moment she saw ‘Raha’s mom' written over it, she said, "Oh, how sweet!" and started laughing. “That is so sweet!” she said again. She then paused for a moment to make a wish and blew off the small candle. She cut the cake for a small piece and had it herself, while the paparazzi sang Happy Birthday for her.

Reacting to the adorable moment, a fan commented, “She's so lovely!” Another fan said, “Alia is good but Raha's mom hits different (red heart emoticon).” Many fans also wished her in the comments.

On Thursday, Alia's actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner for Isha Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Soni Razdan and other close friends and family to ring in her birthday. The party was held at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, where paparazzi clicked the actors' pictures. In some pictures and videos, fans spotted Ranbir's special look for Alia's birthday dinner – a black jumper with ‘Raha’ written in the front in white.

Raha was born to actors Ranbir and Alia in 2022. After hiding her face from the paparazzi and social media for over a year, the couple finally revealed it officially at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch last year.

Alia will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She will also subsequently reunite with Ranbir for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also has Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role.

