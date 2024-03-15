 Alia Bhatt has the sweetest reaction as she cuts cake with ‘Raha’s mom' written on it. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt has the sweetest reaction as she cuts cake with ‘Raha’s mom' written on it. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 15, 2024 09:45 PM IST

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 31st birthday on Friday. The actor cut a cake with the paparazzi which had a sweet message for her.

Alia Bhatt had a cute surprise when she received a cake by the paparazzi on her 31st birthday. The actor saw that the chocolate cake had ‘Raha’s mom' written over it and said, “How sweet!” (Also read: Pooja Bhatt says Raha Kapoor is the brightest in their family: ‘Like Apple phone, each model gets better’)

Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi.
Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi.

Alia cuts cake with the paparazzi

In pictures and videos that were captured by the media on Friday evening, birthday girl Alia was seen in a casual look, where she paired a white top with black track pants. She took the chocolate cake and the moment she saw ‘Raha’s mom' written over it, she said, "Oh, how sweet!" and started laughing. “That is so sweet!” she said again. She then paused for a moment to make a wish and blew off the small candle. She cut the cake for a small piece and had it herself, while the paparazzi sang Happy Birthday for her.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reacting to the adorable moment, a fan commented, “She's so lovely!” Another fan said, “Alia is good but Raha's mom hits different (red heart emoticon).” Many fans also wished her in the comments.

More details

On Thursday, Alia's actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate dinner for Isha Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Soni Razdan and other close friends and family to ring in her birthday. The party was held at The Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, where paparazzi clicked the actors' pictures. In some pictures and videos, fans spotted Ranbir's special look for Alia's birthday dinner – a black jumper with ‘Raha’ written in the front in white.

Raha was born to actors Ranbir and Alia in 2022. After hiding her face from the paparazzi and social media for over a year, the couple finally revealed it officially at the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch last year.

Alia will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She will also subsequently reunite with Ranbir for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also has Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt has the sweetest reaction as she cuts cake with ‘Raha’s mom' written on it. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On