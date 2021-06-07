Alia Bhatt in splits as Neetu Kapoor shares an 'ironical pic' with late Rishi Kapoor: 'Love this'

Alia Bhatt has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor's recent Instagram post. On Monday, Neetu took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, both the stars were seen sporting serious expressions.

While Rishi appeared to be explaining something, Neetu seemed like she was trying to wrap her head around his explanation. She shared the picture with the caption, "This was me having a birds eye view on every time he spoke quite an ironical pic." Alia took to the comments section and wrote, "Love this" adding a laughing emoji along with a few heart emojis.

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to the post by dropping a few heart emojis in the comments section. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor too dropped heart emojis.

Neetu has been sharing posts featuring her family members on Instagram frequently off-late. Last week, she shared a video of actor-director Raj Kapoor and remembered him on his 33rd death anniversary. She shared the video with the caption, "Miss you." She also shared a post with pictures of Rishi with Samara Sahni, daughter of Riddhima, and Riddhima with Raj. She said, "Grandfather’s loving lap @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #circleoflife #comforting #love."

Neetu also shares pictures with Alia and her mother, actor Soni Razdan on her social media page. Last month, Neetu shared a picture featuring Soni, Anu Ranjan and another person. All four of them were smiling for the camera. Neetu had shared the picture with a 'dancing unicorns' gif.

Alia, on the other hand, has dedicated her social media account to amplify resources as India grapples with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. She has been sharing contacts and other details to help those in need. She recently also shared pictures from her childhood and her present self to mark World Environment Day.