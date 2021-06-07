Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt in splits as Neetu Kapoor shares an 'ironical pic' with late Rishi Kapoor: 'Love this'
bollywood

Alia Bhatt in splits as Neetu Kapoor shares an 'ironical pic' with late Rishi Kapoor: 'Love this'

Neetu Kapoor shared a throwback picture featuring her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. Her cheeky caption left Alia Bhatt in splits.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Alia Bhatt reacts to Neetu Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor's recent Instagram post. On Monday, Neetu took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. In the picture, both the stars were seen sporting serious expressions.

While Rishi appeared to be explaining something, Neetu seemed like she was trying to wrap her head around his explanation. She shared the picture with the caption, "This was me having a birds eye view on every time he spoke quite an ironical pic." Alia took to the comments section and wrote, "Love this" adding a laughing emoji along with a few heart emojis.

Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also reacted to the post by dropping a few heart emojis in the comments section. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor too dropped heart emojis.

Neetu has been sharing posts featuring her family members on Instagram frequently off-late. Last week, she shared a video of actor-director Raj Kapoor and remembered him on his 33rd death anniversary. She shared the video with the caption, "Miss you." She also shared a post with pictures of Rishi with Samara Sahni, daughter of Riddhima, and Riddhima with Raj. She said, "Grandfather’s loving lap @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #circleoflife #comforting #love."

Neetu also shares pictures with Alia and her mother, actor Soni Razdan on her social media page. Last month, Neetu shared a picture featuring Soni, Anu Ranjan and another person. All four of them were smiling for the camera. Neetu had shared the picture with a 'dancing unicorns' gif.

Also read: Baby Alia Bhatt takes a break from swimming, poses for camera in throwback pic

Alia, on the other hand, has dedicated her social media account to amplify resources as India grapples with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. She has been sharing contacts and other details to help those in need. She recently also shared pictures from her childhood and her present self to mark World Environment Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt rishi kapoor neetu kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima remember Raj Kapoor on 33rd death anniversary: 'Miss you'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:13 PM IST
bollywood

Step inside Neetu Kapoor's living room filled with ample seating space and a green view

PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 03:19 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP