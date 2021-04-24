IND USA
Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose together.
bollywood

Has Alia Bhatt dropped her cats over at Neetu Kapoor's home? Check out her post featuring Edward

  • Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of her 'new friend', Alia Bhatt's cat Edward. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 04:06 PM IST

Actor Neetu Kapoor is building new friendships and her son Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt is behind it. In her latest post, Neetu revealed that she has a new friend, Alia's pet cat Edward.

Neetu posted the picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, "My new friend Edward friendship started with a wink."

Neetu's post.
Alia often shares pics with Edward. Last month, Sharing a closeup picture of her holding Edward close to her, she wrote: "Eternal." Her sister Shaheen Bhatt called it her 'heart' and dropped a red heart emoji as well in the comment box.

Once, Alia had posted an image with Edward and captioned it, "My muse." Another time, sharing a cute picture of another of her pets, a black cat whom she named Juniper, she had written: "When all else fails turn cat paparazzi."

Neetu often shares pictures with Alia on her Instagram page. After dating for some time, Alia and Ranbir have confirmed their relationship and are comfortable showering love for each other in public. He even suggested recently that marriage was on the cards, and they might have tied the knot had it not been for the pandemic.

After a long break due to the pandemic, Alia returned to sets and completed the shoot of her upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is based on a chapter from film writer Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

The shoot has been suspended again amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

alia bhatt neetu kapoor

