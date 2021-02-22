Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'

Alia Bhatt shared a brand new picture with her cute pet cat Edward. She dubbed their bond as 'eternal'.

Sharing a closeup picture of her holding Edward close to her face, she wrote: "Eternal." Reacting to the picture, her sister Shaheen called it her 'heart' and dropped a red heart emoji too. Many fans of Alia, too, dropped red heart emojis on the post.

Edward is perhaps Alia's most favourite to share selfies with, out of her many pets. Sharing another picture with him some time back, she had written: "My muse." At another time, sharing a cute picture of another of her pets, a black cat whom she named Juniper, she had written: "When all else fails turn cat paparazzi."

In July, when Juniper had joined their family, Alia had written: "This girl duo just became a girl trio. Meet our new baby Juniper. Her skills include biting, selfie-taking and being generally adorable."

While Alia has cats as pets, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is fond of dogs. During the start of the coronavirus lockdown, Alia had reportedly moved in with Ranbir. Sharing a picture with one of his pets, she had Alia: "They make everything better."

Ranbir has two dogs; sharing a picture of both of them, Alia had once lovingly written: "Time to show off some photography.. Ufff! #lovethypet."

On the work front, after a long Covid-19 break, Alia had returned to sets to shoot the remaining portions of her upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi from October last year. The film is based on a chapter from film writer Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The film was reportedly being shot at night time mostly and the intense schedule had taken a toll on the young actor.

Also read: Before Kareena Kapoor chose to name him Taimur, Saif Ali Khan wanted this name for first son. Will he get his wish now?

Alia had reportedly fallen ill and had to be admitted to hospital. Speaking about it, her co-star in the film, well-known actor Seema Pahwa had said in an interview to Bombay Times, “I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day. However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned.”

Alia was in news lately thanks to her gorgeous pictures from a holiday in Maldives with her girl gang. However, the actor had to cut short her visit and return home after the untimely death of Rajiv Kapoor, Ranbir's uncle.