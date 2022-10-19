Alia Bhatt is grateful for her 10 years in films, promises to work harder; Kareena Kapoor calls her 'the best'

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a post as she completed 10 years in Bollywood on October 19. She penned a heartfelt note. Alia had made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012. Along with her fans, actor Kareena Kapoor reacted to her post. ( Also read: Mrunal Thakur on completing 10 years as an actor: I gave up acting at one point)

In the picture, Alia wore a sleeveless white top. She shared her sun-kissed photo with the caption, “10 years today (sun emoji). and I am so so grateful... EVERY SINGLE DAY!!! I promise to be better – dream deeper – work harder!!!!! Thank you for the magic (sun emojis). Love, love, and only love (heart emojis)."

Actor Kareena Kapoor commented on Alia's post, "The best there is (heart eyes and heart emojis). Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor dropped heart emojis on Alia's post. Shweta Bachchan and Zoya Akhtar also commented on her photo, adn dropped heart emojis.

One of Alia's fans commented, “10 years and you have shaped up as a bright wonderful star! Feeling so nostalgic.” Another fan wrote, “Love and love to you Alia, Congratulations.” Other fan commented, “I wonder, you have a beauty that does not fit this world, from which fairy tale land did you come?” One more person wrote, “Congratulations, wish you celebrate the day with your SOTY gang @varundvn @sidmalhotra @karanjohar.”

Alia Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan. She made her debut with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year in 2012 at the age of 19. She has since then starred in several films such as Highway, 2 States, Dear Zindagi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, among others. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor married earlier this year. The two are expecting their first child together.

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She will be soon seen making her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot. She also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.

