Alia Bhatt laughs, says ‘I'm fine’ after Neetu Kapoor tells Ranbir Kapoor to hold her while walking down stairs. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with his mother-veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, stepped out for dinner. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted videos as the trio exited a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday night. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt radiates pregnancy glow in new shoot for her maternity clothing brand. See latest pics)

As they came towards the exit, Neetu held Ranbir Kapoor's arm while Alia walked in front of them. On reaching the stairs, Ranbir pointed at Alia while Neetu said, "Usse pakdo (Hold her)." As Ranbir obliged, a laughing Alia turned back and told him, "I'm fine." She also spoke to Neetu.

Alia got inside the car after waving at the paparazzi. Ranbir then helped his mother get into the vehicle. For the outing, Alia and Ranbir twinned in black outfits--she wore a loose shirt and shorts. Ranbir opted for a black shirt and pants. Neetu Kapoor opted for a white outfit.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "How sweet Ranbir left his mom's arm to hold Alias. Neetu even told him to. They were all laughing about it." Another person commented, "The way Neetu Ji told Ranbir to hold Alia." An Instagram user called them an "adorable couple".

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. They dated for several years before getting married. After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. Recently, the Kapoor family held Alia's 'godh bharai' (baby shower) ceremony with their close family members and friends.

Ranbir and Alia were recently seen together in Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film, released on September 9, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had cameos in the film.

Alia will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Apart from that, she also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023.

Ranbir will be seen in an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. He also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal in the pipeline.

