Alia Bhatt leaves fans in awe with her without makeup glow as she returns from Dubai, fans praise her ‘flawless skin’

Alia Bhatt returned from Dubai Tuesday night after a day-long trip. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport upon her return and briefly posed for the paparazzi. She looked lovely without makeup, in a denim on denim look as she wore a denim jacket over blue jeans. She also carried a black handbag in one hand and a smaller pink bag in another hand. Also read: New mom Alia Bhatt gets 'wonderful welcome' at Dubai hotel and it has something to do with daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt spotted at Mumbai airport Tuesday night. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a paparazzo shared a video of Alia from the airport on Instagram, fans of the actor took to comments section to praise her glowing skin and her physique. A fan wrote, “Have to admit she has got flawless skin.” Another wrote, “Her glowing face omg she better drop that skin routine.” One more commented, “Her flawless skin and natural beauty.” A comment also read: "Loving her straight hair and her beautiful baby face." One also praised her for losing her pregnancy weight and wrote, “Slim again.. beautiful.” Another wrote, “So freaking pretty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours before, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she left for Dubai. She was in a short beige jacket, which she teamed up with a pair of beige and blue printed cargo trousers and a white crop top. She had also posed with a few kids at the airport.

Alia's quick trip to Dubai seems to be related to her upcoming appearance at the MET Gala next month. She will make her MET Gala debut this year ahead of the release of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. It also stars Gal Gadot, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia recently returned from shooting a special schedule in Kashmir for her upcoming Karan Johar film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be seen opposite her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the film which also has Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among the star cast. It will release in theatres on July 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.