‘Roop ki Rani’ Alia Bhatt looks pretty in black saree for Delhi event. Watch

There are no doubts about Alia Bhatt's talent and beauty and on Wednesday, the actor was once again spotted in a gorgeous avatar. She arrived for an event in Delhi in a black saree and social media is abuzz with only praise for her. Many said black suits her while many said it was the saree that suits her the most. Also read: What Jumka: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh start a dance party with new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Alia Bhatt spotted in a black saree.

The actor looked lovely in the polka-dotted saree paired with a sleeveless blouse and her hair neatly parted in the middle and tied back in a ponytail. A paparazzo account shared a video of Alia on Instagram. It shows Alia walking towards the venue with a certain calmness and a smile on her face.

Fans love Alia's look

Reacting to the paparazzo's caption in which he rereferred Alia as ‘Raha’s mommy' and didn't mention her name, a fan commented, “She has a great personality and own identity....why to denote this that she is Raha 's mommy?”

A fan reacted, “Wow lovely very beautiful hottie." My favourite.” Another said, “Her mind is at peace!” One more fan wrote, “Such a beautiful girl.” A fan also called Alia “Prettiest girl” while another called her “Roop ki Rani.” “She look sooooo gorgeous,” read yet another comment. “Black suits her,” wrote one fan.

Alia was probably spotted at an event hosted by Prime Video in Delhi. It was held for the search for India's Next Unicorn and was also attended by Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will now be seen in Karan Johar's comeback directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has reunited with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for the film that also has Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan among the star cast. It will release in theatres on July 28. She is mostly seen in chiffon sarees in the film. On Wednesday, a new song titled What Jhumka was unveiled and featured Alia in a multi-colour saree.

Alia is also awaiting the release of her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. She plays the antagonisit in the Netflix film which has Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as the lead protagonists. It will release on Netflix on August 11.

