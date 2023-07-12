Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / ‘Roop ki Rani’ Alia Bhatt looks pretty in black saree for Delhi event. Watch

‘Roop ki Rani’ Alia Bhatt looks pretty in black saree for Delhi event. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 12, 2023 02:37 PM IST

Alia Bhatt attended an event in Delhi and decked up in a polka-dotted saree for the same. Her new song What Jhumka was also unveiled on Wednesday.

There are no doubts about Alia Bhatt's talent and beauty and on Wednesday, the actor was once again spotted in a gorgeous avatar. She arrived for an event in Delhi in a black saree and social media is abuzz with only praise for her. Many said black suits her while many said it was the saree that suits her the most. Also read: What Jumka: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh start a dance party with new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song

Alia Bhatt spotted in a black saree.
Alia Bhatt spotted in a black saree.

The actor looked lovely in the polka-dotted saree paired with a sleeveless blouse and her hair neatly parted in the middle and tied back in a ponytail. A paparazzo account shared a video of Alia on Instagram. It shows Alia walking towards the venue with a certain calmness and a smile on her face.

Fans love Alia's look

Reacting to the paparazzo's caption in which he rereferred Alia as ‘Raha’s mommy' and didn't mention her name, a fan commented, “She has a great personality and own identity....why to denote this that she is Raha 's mommy?”

A fan reacted, “Wow lovely very beautiful hottie." My favourite.” Another said, “Her mind is at peace!” One more fan wrote, “Such a beautiful girl.” A fan also called Alia “Prettiest girl” while another called her “Roop ki Rani.” “She look sooooo gorgeous,” read yet another comment. “Black suits her,” wrote one fan.

Alia was probably spotted at an event hosted by Prime Video in Delhi. It was held for the search for India's Next Unicorn and was also attended by Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will now be seen in Karan Johar's comeback directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has reunited with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for the film that also has Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan among the star cast. It will release in theatres on July 28. She is mostly seen in chiffon sarees in the film. On Wednesday, a new song titled What Jhumka was unveiled and featured Alia in a multi-colour saree.

Alia is also awaiting the release of her debut Hollywood film, Heart of Stone. She plays the antagonisit in the Netflix film which has Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan as the lead protagonists. It will release on Netflix on August 11.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out