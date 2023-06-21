Have you seen Alia Bhatt's mangalsutra? See how it has a connection with her and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 at their Mumbai home last year. Alia and Ranbir were twinning in white as bride and groom on their wedding day. But have you ever checked out Alia's mangalsutra which has a symbol the actor often uses with her Instagram posts about Ranbir. Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh romance and fight in this epic family drama. Watch

Check out Alia Bhatt's mangalsutra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt's mangalsutra is actually an infinity sign made of diamonds and a solitaire attached to it at the centre. The infinity sign can also be interpreted as ‘8’ which is Ranbir's favourite number. It was only partially visible in her wedding pictures, half hidden under the massive bridal necklace. However, it was clearly seen in the photos from the after-party for which Alia wore a traditional red suit, a big mangtika and her mangalsutra.

Alia Bhatt at the after-party after her wedding.

Alia Bhatt's mangalsutra.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding post

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia had shared the first official pictures from the wedding on Instagram with a sweet caption that said a lot about their love story. It read: “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (infinity sign).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple welcomed their daughter on November 6 in the same year. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor named the baby Raha Kapoor.

Alia on motherhood

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Alia opened up about balancing motherhood with her films and other work commitments. She said, "Yes, I have a lot of clutter in my mind and I like being on top of things. But as far as the mother thing goes, it is a new experience, and anything new can be challenging. But when I have low energy, just one look at my baby and I have 1000-watt energy. I chose to be an actor, a producer, an entrepreneur and a mother. So I can’t sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard’. But life is tough for everyone, life is not always going to be a smooth path. You just have to keep moving, but a good night’s sleep is always the way to recuperate for me.”

Alia's upcoming films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia will now be seen in Karan Johar's family drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the film which also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. After the film's release in theatres on July 28, she will be seen in her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. It will release on Netflix on August 11. She is yet to begin work on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.