Alia Bhatt obliges fan with pic but puts forward important condition, watch
bollywood

Alia Bhatt obliges fan with pic but puts forward important condition, watch

Alia Bhatt was spotted outside a dubbing studio on Thursday posing with a fan for a picture.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Alia Bhatt was seen outside a dubbing studio with a fan on Thursday. (Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Thursday when a fan requested her for a picture. The actor, who was seen wearing a black T-shirt and a pair of denim shorts, was making her way to the car but stopped at a fan's request.

However, Alia Bhatt noticed that the fan wasn't wearing his mask properly. "Aapka mask, pehno na (your mask, please wear it)," she's heard telling the fan, in a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram. She ensured that his mask was in place before she turned towards the camera and posed with him.

Alia has been busy with her upcoming projects. The actor will be seen in her maiden project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra in the making. The Dharma Productions backed project features Alia with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The project has been long-delayed owing to a shift in release dates and the pandemic.

The actor also has the star-studded film RRR with SS Rajamouli. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles while Ajay Devgn, Alia, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani star in supporting roles. Earlier this year, on her birthday, Rajamouli had released the first look of her character Sita from the movie.

Besides these projects, Alia also has turned producer this year and stars in her first home production movie Darlings. The film is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. The production began recently.

Sharing a picture from the first day of the film on Instagram, Alia wrote, "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls."

Topics
alia bhatt

