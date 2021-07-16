Priyanka Chopra approves Nick Jonas' clean-shaven look, fans say 'giving me 2008 Nick vibes'

Nick Jonas sports a new look and his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra is nothing but impressed. On Thursday, Nick took to his Instagram and shared a video followed by a picture showing off his clean-shaven look.

In the video, Nick Jonas stood shirtless in front of his mirror while he shaved his stubble clean. The Spaceman singer shared the video with the caption, "Haven't shaved in a while," while Marshmallow and the Jonas Brothers' Leave Before You Love Me played in the background. He shared the video with the caption, "Fresh face." His brother, singer Joe Jonas commented on the video with a simple, "Nice."

Nick then shared a picture in which he was sporting a pink floral shirt and showing off his new look. "Shaved my face for the first time in a long time," he wrote as he shared the picture on the social media platform. Priyanka Chopra took to the comments section and dropped a heart-eyed emoji, a heart emoji, and a fire emoji to give him a seal of approval. Meanwhile, Joe joked, "Nick J’s off the chain."

While his family loved his new look, fans were reminded of his 2008 debut film, Camp Rock. A fan said, "giving me 2008 nick vibes." Another added, "Looking like a Disney boi." A third said, "Jeeezz you look 10 years younger now." A fourth said, "camp rock mode," referring to the Jonas Brothers' Disney 2008 movie which also featured Demi Lovato.

According to Daily Mail, Nick's new look is for his upcoming movie Jersey Boys. The singer-actor essays the role of Frankie Valli in the film. Earlier this week, Nick had shared a video from the tech rehearsal of the movie on Instagram. "First day of tech rehearsal for Jersey Boys!" he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy with her upcoming projects. The actor is currently stationed in the UK where she's filming her upcoming series Citadel with Richard Madden. She also has projects such as Matrix 4 and Text For You in the pipeline.