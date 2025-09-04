Alia Bhatt on co-parenting Raha with Ranbir Kapoor while working together in Love and War: ‘It does take a village’

Alia Bhatt is no stranger to balancing a hectic film schedule with family life, especially when working alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview with Grazia, Alia opened up about how the couple has been managing parenting duties while co-starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War without letting their roles as actors or parents take a backseat. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in 2022.

Alia talks about co-parenting with Ranbir

“It sounds cheesy, but there are no cons to this—only pros," Alia said candidly when asked about working with her husband. The only real challenge, she explained, is managing their daughter Raha’s schedule. “We’ve shot most of the film at night, so we’re usually with her during the day. There are days he’s shooting, days I am. We’re not always on set together,” she added.

The actor also revealed that Raha has occasionally accompanied them to work and seems to enjoy being on set. She also acknowledged the support system around her. “She’s got a very busy life herself with classes, playdates, grandparents, and activities. It does take a village, in a sense, and I feel very grateful for all my loved ones and the privilege that I have with this support system,” she said.

Alia's upcoming projects

Alongside her personal milestones, Alia Bhatt has an exciting slate of upcoming films. She is set to headline Alpha, an action-packed thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. In it, she plays a high-ranking officer in a fictional all-female combat unit under YRF’s Spy Universe. The film promises a gritty and intense portrayal of Alia in a never-before-seen avatar.

She is also reuniting with husband Ranbir and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love and War, a period romantic drama starring Vicky Kaushal. The film marks Alia and Ranbir’s second collaboration after Brahmāstra, and expectations are already sky-high.