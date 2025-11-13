Alia Bhatt reveals why Ranbir Kapoor won't let her follow him on his unofficial Insta account; has one Reel with Raha

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he has a "finsta account" but no followers. The duo attended the launch event of luxury property developer DAMAC's latest project in Dubai: DAMAC Islands 2 on Wednesday. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed Raha in 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his unofficial Instagram account

Ranbir was asked if he has an Instagram account. He said, “I'm not officially on Instagram. I have a finsta account. There are such amazing people in the world who do such amazing, inspirational stuff. So you do wanna follow them. But because I'm an actor, I didn't want to officially be on Instagram.”

The actor also said, "Then I've a responsibility to really show myself off to the world, and I felt that I already have a medium, which is acting, in movies, that's enough for me to show myself off to the world."

Ranbir on why he prefers not to have an Instagram account

He added that he has been asked this question so many times and he always has a different answer, which "may not be the truth." "But I have to come up with different answers because otherwise I'll seem boring, as it's been 10 years and I'm always asked this question," added Ranbir.

Ranbir, Alia Bhatt talk about his Instagram Reel with daughter Raha

The actor then added that he made an Instagram Reel with his daughter Raha for his finsta account, but he has no followers. His wife-actor Alia Bhatt added, "He wouldn't even let me follow him." Ranbir shared, “If she follows me, then the world would get to know.”

Alia chimed in, "He says, 'If you follow me, everyone will follow me. So I'm peeking into his home. He's got like all of two Reels on his finsta account that only he and two people will see."

Ranbir, Alia dance at event

For the event, Ranbir was dressed in a white shirt, blue suit and trousers. Alia chose a golden outfit. In a clip, both Ranbir and Alia were seen dancing to his song Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).

Alia dated Ranbir for several years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023.

Alia, Ranbir's upcoming projects

Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, where she plays a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari Wagh. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film is scheduled for release on December 25.

Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama. Apart from Love and War, Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.