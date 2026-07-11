Alia Bhatt performs to Shah Rukh Khan's Maahi Ve at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's pre-wedding bash. Watch

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor share a close friendship. As Akansha prepares to embark on a new chapter in her life by marrying filmmaker Sharan Sharma, Alia joined the pre-wedding celebrations and was seen performing alongside Akansha's sister, Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt at Akansha Ranjan's pre-wedding bash

Alia Bhatt dances at Akansha Ranjan's pre-wedding bash.

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A video from Akansha's pre-wedding celebrations has surfaced online, showing Alia dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song Maahi Ve from his 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho, alongside Anushka Ranjan Kapoor and her husband, Aditya Seal. Alia opted for a stunning purple statement saree that combined the traditional six-yard silhouette with a modern draping aesthetic.

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About Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding

{{^usCountry}} Akansha and Sharan have reportedly been dating since 2022, but never made their relationship public. While Akansha is an actor, Sharan is the director of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film Mr. & Mrs Mahi. The couple are set to tie the knot on July 11 in the presence of only close friends and family. Akansha and Sharan have chosen to keep their wedding a private affair, with a grand reception planned for July 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akansha and Sharan have reportedly been dating since 2022, but never made their relationship public. While Akansha is an actor, Sharan is the director of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's film Mr. & Mrs Mahi. The couple are set to tie the knot on July 11 in the presence of only close friends and family. Akansha and Sharan have chosen to keep their wedding a private affair, with a grand reception planned for July 12. {{/usCountry}}

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A source close to the couple told News18, "Akansha and Sharan won't be having traditional pheras or any elaborate religious ceremonies. Instead, they've chosen to keep things simple by opting for a registered marriage. The legal formalities will take place at the Ranjan residence in Mumbai."

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The source added, "The couple will sign the marriage documents in the presence of their near and dear ones. The emphasis is on celebrating the union with loved ones rather than following conventional wedding customs, making it a deeply personal and low-key occasion."

About Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's recent work

Akansha was most recently seen in Ikka. Helmed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the actor has a brief appearance in the series, which stars Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome in lead roles. The series opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and is available to stream on Netflix. Apart from this, she was also seen in Prime Video's Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2.

Alia, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film received negative reviews from critics and has collected only ₹49 crore in eight days. It also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. Apart from this, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal and is scheduled to release in January next year.