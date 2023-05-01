Alia Bhatt poses with Prabal Gurung for fitting ahead of Met Gala 2023, he shares sneak-peek of dress

Alia Bhatt is in New York City for her very first Met Gala. The actor will be walking the red carpet along with names like Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Zendaya and Harry Styles on May 1. She is wearing an outfit from designer Prabal Gurung to the event and he shared a photo with her ahead of her fitting before the gala. (Also read: Alia Bhatt leaves for Met Gala, flashes big smiles at airport; fans wish her 'all the best')

Alia Bhatt will be dressed in a Prabal Gurung outfit for her Met Gala debut.

Taking to Twitter, Prabal wrote, “Can't wait for tonight!!!! @aliaa08 #MetGala #AliaBhatt.” The duo have not revealed anything about the night's outfit in the photograph posted on Twitter. Instead, they both are dressed casually. Prabal is wearing a white T-shirt with a denim shirt and jeans, while Alia is dressing a black jacket and a black skirt. Alia leans into Prabal as they pose for the photo taken at his studio.

Fans commented that they were looking forward to their collaboration. One fan shared, “hoping for the best.” While another added, “Supremely excited.” Another one jokingly warned, “Better serve,” and added a knife emoji.

Meanwhile, Prabal also teased fans with sneak peek of an outfit, seemingly for Alia.

This year, the Met Gala's theme is dedicated to the fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld and titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The designer died in 2019 at the age of 85. This year's co-chairs are actors Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, former tennis player Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Vogue editor Anna Wintour who will also be walking through the red carpet.

Last year, Prabal dressed a number of celebrities for the Met Gala including singer Camila Cabello, and actors Ashley Park, Mindy Kaling and Michelle Yeoh. Alia could potentially reunite with her Jee Le Zaraa co-star Priyanka Chopra who is a Met Gala regular by now. Deepika Padukone has also attended the fashion event in the past.

Alia recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. On Instagram, the actor posted after the win and thanked her director for the film, "Gangu .. meri jaan .. my alter ego, belongs to you Sanjay sir. Thank you for believing in me, so I could believe in myself. I will forever be in your debt! I’ve always said you make the world believe in magic - and if on this journey I can be even half as hard working, half as dedicated and driven as you - I will consider myself very fortunate!

