Alia Bhatt conducted mock interviews with Ranbir Kapoor on baby and parenthood to prepare him for Shamshera promotions

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the public by surprise when they recently announced that they are expecting their first child. Prior to making the revelation, the couple had prepared themselves for all kinds of questions they were going to get from the media about their pregnancy. Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14, had revealed in an Instagram post on June 27 that their baby is ‘coming soon.’ Also Read| Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor at airport as she returns from Heart of Stone shoot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that Alia would conduct mock interviews to prepare him for all the fatherhood questions he was going to be asked by the media. While Alia had been in London to film her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, Ranbir was in Mumbai doing interviews as part of promotions for his upcoming film Shamshera.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Ranbir shared, “I knew I’d be asked this (fatherhood) question a lot as I promote Shamshera. So I had rehearsed a lot with Alia too. She was asking me, ‘Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho?’ (Ranbir, you are going to be a father. How do you feel about it?) but these were just words, and I can’t describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir and Alia had a romantic reunion at the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Sunday morning as she returned home from Europe. In the interview given the day before her return, Ranbir said, “(I) always wanted children, me and Alia have been talking about children ever since we met. We want to have lots of children in life, how much ever we can afford. She is back tonight, I am going to see her after two months, so we have lots of talking and planning (to do). We’ve been on the phone every day, dreaming about the future, what it’s going to be like. But till the day it happens, I don’t know how it’s going to be, but I am so excited.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir and Alia, expecting their first child, are also expecting a number of film releases in the coming months. Shamshera, Ranbir’s first double-role film, will release in theatres on July 22. Brahmastra, which marks Ranbir and Alia’s first film together, is scheduled for a September 9 release. Alia’s next film Darlings, also marking her production debut, will release on Netflix on August 5. In addition, Ranbir has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna while Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON