Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor at airport as she returns from Heart of Stone shoot; fans love the reunion: ‘So romantic'

Actor Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday. The actor, who has been busy shooting her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in Europe, was welcomed back by husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was seen waiting in his car outside the airport for Alia, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child. While walking out of an airport gate, Alia could be seen rushing to the car while saying ‘baby’, and giving Ranbir a hug. Both looked excited as the paparazzi captured their romantic reunion. Read more: Alia Bhatt shoots Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot in desert, fans spot her baby bump

Alia announced on Saturday that she had finished shooting her part in the upcoming action film, Heart of Stone, which will see her alongside Hollywood actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. In her Instagram post, where she thanked the film’s crew and cast for the ‘love and care she received’, Alia also shared that she was returning to Mumbai. “I’m coming home baby,” read an excerpt of her note. Alia had announced in a June 27 Instagram post that Ranbir and her baby was ‘coming soon’.

On Sunday, within minutes of Alia’s arrival outside Mumbai airport, fan pages and paparazzo accounts shared videos and photos of Alia and Ranbir meeting each other. Fans could not get over how ‘cute’ the two were, when they met each other for the first time, since Alia announced her pregnancy in June. Both Alia and Ranbir have been busy with their work commitments. While Alia was away in London, and then Portugal, for filming Heart of Stone, Ranbir Kapoor has been promoting his upcoming film Shamshera along with co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Fans flooded the comments section of a paparazzo account on Instagram that shared Alia and Ranbir’s latest video from the airport. One person wrote, “They were so happy to finally meet.” Another fan wrote, “Ranbir surprised her. Best husband.” One person also commented, “This is so romantic.” Another person wrote, “Parents are reunited after almost two months. RK (Ranbir), you have my whole heart.”

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra that is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9. Before that Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera that releases on July 22. His other upcoming projects include Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor. While Alia will be seen in Darlings with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON