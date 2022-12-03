Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets special customised quilt as special gift. Here's who sent it

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared picture of customised quilts of hers, her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and their newborn daughter Raha. She posted the picture of the cute handcrafted customised quilts with animals print on it. Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha into their lives on November 6, 2022 with a special message. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra says 'God bless Raha', Ranveer Singh reacts to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter's name)

On Friday, Alia took to Instagram and shared the picture of the customised quilts. In the picture, there was a handcrafted quilt which had Alia and Ranbir's names written over it. In another quilt, their daughter Raha's name was there with black colour as her special gift. Her quilt had animals motif such as baby tiger among others. Alia's stylist-fashion editor friend Anita Shroff Adajania gifted her handcrafted quilts.

Alia Bhatt shares special customised quilt of her daughter Raha via Instagram Stories.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, “Thank you my dearest @anaitashroffadjania @purkalstreeshakti (red heart emoji).”

Sharing the picture of Alia, the brand Purkal Stree Shakti wrote, “OMG! Dear Raha, we hope you cherish the lil Masai handcrafted with love by the Didi’s of Purkal Stree Shakti @aliaabhatt You filled us with joy and this means the world for a small enterprise like us! Super Grateful and thankful!!Our artisans are overwhelmed and each one of them is swiping through Instagram to see their work on your page @aliaabhatt !@anaitashroffadajania Thank you so so much! Our women send all their love!” What a day! Love, light and divine. Patching lives, quilting joys."

Alia and Rabir welcomed a baby girl on November 6. Alia shared the news on Instagram with an adorable post and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is (red heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April,2022. The couple began dating after worked together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which released worldwide in September. The movie was a hit at the box office.

Recently, Alia took to Instagram to revealed her daughter name and wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot.

