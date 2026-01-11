Alia Bhatt raves about Yami Gautam in Haq: ‘One of my top female performances of all time’

Yami replied to her kind words with a post of her own. She wrote, “It takes a brilliant actor & gem of a person herself to be so generous with her perspective! Have always admired your work & ethics, Alia! Such a heartfelt & honest conversation we had this morning! To many more of such moments & always rooting for one another, celebrating this empowerment today & everyday 🤍✨.”

Alia shared a posted of the movie on her Instagram Stories and praised Yami. She also mentioned that she already spoke with her over the phone. “Queen @yamigautam you are pure craft, heart and all things gold in Haq! One of my top female performances of all time... 💖💖💖💖 As i mentioned over the phone too.. am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all ✨🫶✨,” Alia wrote.

Alia Bhatt is a fan of Yami Gautam after watching latter's performance in Haq. The film, which recently landed on Netflix, tells the story of Shazia Bano, inspired by the real life story of Shah Bano.

Yami's message to fans for Haq Haq has been receiving widespread appreciation from audiences, many of whom have praised Yami Gautam’s powerful portrayal of Shah Bano Begum. Responding to the overwhelming love, the actor expressed her gratitude to viewers.

“Extremely grateful for such a heartfelt response to HAQ in abundance. The love is truly gratifying for me, both as an artist and as a woman. Jai Hind #HAQ,” Yami wrote in a post on X.

Audiences have particularly lauded Yami for bringing quiet strength and authenticity to the role, further reinforcing her reputation as a versatile performer. The film has also resonated strongly within the film fraternity.

Earlier, celebrities such as Kiara Advani and Sanjay Kapoor shared their appreciation for the film. Taking to Instagram, Kiara posted the film’s poster and wrote, “Just watched Haq on Netflix. Yami Gautam, what a beautiful performance.” Sanjay Kapoor described the film as an “excellent” watch.

Haq is based on the landmark 1985 Supreme Court judgment in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a case that played a pivotal role in shaping women’s rights and maintenance laws in India.

In an earlier interaction with ANI, Yami spoke about her approach to the character and portraying Shah Bano across different stages of her life. “When you read a story or a script, as an actor, it is my job to understand it, not just read it. The emotional understanding of a character is extremely important, especially when the script is strong. While many films are purely fictional, Haq is different—it is entertaining, powerful and thought-provoking,” she said.

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures and backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja.

Haq was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.