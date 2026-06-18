Alia Bhatt reveals daughter Raha is meant for the stage: ‘Woh filmy bhi bahut hai…’

Actor Alia Bhatt recently revealed that while she had dreamt of becoming an actor since childhood, her daughter Raha Kapoor is already showing signs of being a born performer. Calling her little one “filmy,” Alia shared that Raha loves dancing and picks up steps very fast.

Alia on Raha

Alia Bhatt dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022.

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On Wednesday, Alia attended the Amrit Ratna 2026 summit in New Delhi, where she spoke about her journey in the film industry and opened up about her daughter, Raha, whom she shares with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.While speaking at the event, Alia revealed that she had always dreamed of becoming an actress and would often perform in front of the mirror as a child.

During the session, Alia shared that acting had always been her dream. She recalled spending hours performing in front of the mirror as a child, long before she entered the film industry.

After hearing Alia speak about her childhood aspirations, the host wondered whether her daughter, Raha, was also showing signs of inheriting her artistic streak and following a similar path.

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{{^usCountry}} To this, Alia laughed and replied, “She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself. She loves many things, I would say. Abhi woh sports mein bhi bahut interested hai (She is interested in sports too). She has a keen interest in sports and activities. Woh filmy bhi bahut hai, gaane bhi achhe se sunti hai (She is very filmy and likes to listen to songs too). She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To this, Alia laughed and replied, “She is also meant for the stage, if I can say so myself. She loves many things, I would say. Abhi woh sports mein bhi bahut interested hai (She is interested in sports too). She has a keen interest in sports and activities. Woh filmy bhi bahut hai, gaane bhi achhe se sunti hai (She is very filmy and likes to listen to songs too). She wants to dance. She picks up steps very fast." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alia added, “So my little girl is still growing and observing and putting her hand into different things, whether it’s art, dance or sports. But she’s a leader and a thinker in her own way." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia added, “So my little girl is still growing and observing and putting her hand into different things, whether it’s art, dance or sports. But she’s a leader and a thinker in her own way." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022. Their love story, which blossomed on the sets of Brahmāstra, has been cherished by fans who’ve watched their journey from co-stars to partners. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. Alia's upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia dated Ranbir Kapoor for several years and got married in April 2022. Their love story, which blossomed on the sets of Brahmāstra, has been cherished by fans who’ve watched their journey from co-stars to partners. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. Alia's upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

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Alia will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. The trailer of Alpha, which was released on Thursday, revealed several key details about the film's story. It shows Bobby Deol as the antagonist, who kidnaps Alia Bhatt's character when she is a baby and then grooms her to become a highly skilled killing machine. Contrary to earlier fan speculation, it is now clear that Bobby is not playing Alia's father in the film.

The trailer further reveals that he will be challenged by none other than his own creation — Alia's character, Sita. The film also stars Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, with the trailer also seemingly confirming Hrithik Roshan's cameo in the film. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film is slated to release in theatres on July 3.

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Alia will also be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama. There are also rumours that Alia has joined the set of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel and has even shot a few scenes. But there is no official confirmation about the same yet.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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