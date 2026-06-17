Karan Johar crowns Alpha a 'Block a Buster', praises Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's 'girl power'

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar is one of Alia Bhatt's biggest cheerleaders, and as the makers unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film Alpha on Wednesday, he once again took to social media to show his support for the actor and her new project. Karan Johar cheers for Alia Bhatt's Alpha.

Karan cheers for Alpha Karan shared Alpha's trailer on his Instagram Story and wrote, "“Get… Set… GO!!!! #ALPHA…This rock and roll actioner screams GIRLPOWER in the best way! @aliaabhatt and @sharvari are on a mission to Block a Buster!"

He also praised Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, who play pivotal roles in the film. He added, “OG energy with @anilskapoor and @iambobbydeol ! Shiv Rawail makes his bada screen debut with a BANG! Pave the way @yrf! You are the mega creator of this mazedaar universe!!!"

Previously, when the creators of Alpha unveiled the film's teaser, Karan was among the first celebrities to reshare it and cheer for Alia. However, in that post, Karan did not tag Sharvari, who plays the second lead in the film. This led many social media users to speculate that the filmmaker had ignored Sharvari.

However, it is also worth noting that Sharvari did not appear in the teaser, and her character was not introduced at that stage. Her role only gained prominence with the release of the film's trailer.