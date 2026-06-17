Alia Bhatt's Alpha trailer gets mixed response; fans say better than teaser, some say ‘Same story for every spy film…’

The trailer of Alpha, starring actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, finally dropped on Wednesday. It comes close on the heels of the teaser, which had raised questions over the exclusion of Sharvari's character from it. The trailer, however, features the entire cast- from Alia to Anil Kapoor , and even a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan's cameo as spy Kabir from the YRF Spy Verse. The response has been mixed ever since it went live. Check out the trailer below:

A section of fans went gaga, witnessing Alia in an action avatar. One comment on X read, “Alia brings a quiet strength to the frame," while here's another one, “Kadak alia, u r the future of bollywood industry just wow outstanding trailer and the last frame of trailer kabirrrrrrrr just wow”

Alpha features Alia as a deadly assassin trained by the character of Bobby Deol, playing her father in the film. It seems like a globe-trotting adventure, with Sharvari's character joining Alia on her mission, and they are helped by Hrithik's character Kabir at a crucial point.

A comment even compared it to the previously released teaser, and said the trailer improves upon it, “Sorry I was harsh w teaser, apart from dialogues imthis movie looks cool asf”

A section however, was not happy with the trailer. “yrf walon ne poori black widow ki script hi chipka di” rued an X user. Another comment reiterated, “Poster copied from Hollywood movie Alpha , story copied from Hannah, Kuch to naya bana lo” One more “So bobby deol is another Indian spy gone rogue.. Same storyline for every spy films from yrf”

People had technical mistakes to point out, too. “Play Diwali gun. Real Gun never hold in tilt , it will distort shoulders," read one opinion.

On the professional front, Alia has Love & War lined up after Alpha, paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali drama. Sharvari has a busy 2026, with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga having already released and Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya up next.