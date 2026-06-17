Alia Bhatt takes a playful dig at ‘where is Sharvari’ buzz after Alpha teaser release

The makers of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, unveiled the film’s much-awaited teaser earlier this month. While the first look put the spotlight on Alia’s spy avatar and Bobby Deol’s menacing presence, many social media users were left wondering why Sharvari was missing from the teaser altogether. Now, Alia appears to have subtly reacted to the buzz. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will soon be seen in Alpha.

Alia Bhatt answers ‘where is Sharvari’ The teaser of the Yash Raj Films project was released on June 10, giving fans a first look at the world of the spy thriller. Touted as a female-led spy thriller, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. However, Anil and Sharvari were not seen in the teaser.

At the time of the release, the Alpha teaser received mixed reactions from fans, with many questioning Sharvari's absence from the teaser. A social media user wrote, “Where’s Sharvari? Is she just not in the teaser lmao what the hell.” Many others echoed the sentiment that due to the absence of one of the leads, the teaser looked more like a character promo for Alia.

On Wednesday, Alia appeared to address the ongoing buzz with a cheeky caption on her latest Instagram post, seemingly taking a playful swipe at the speculation surrounding Sharvari's absence from the Alpha teaser.

Alia shared several fun pictures of herself with Alpha co-star Sharvari. They are seen dressed in matching white Alpha T-shirts and dark sunglasses. They are seen posing against the backdrop of a white building. While Sharvari opted for denim to complete her look, Alia wore a high-waisted skirt featuring an asymmetrical hemline and a slit.

Alia posted the images with a caption that read, “Where is Sharvari ? 🧐” Sharvari also joined the conversation in the comments section, playfully acknowledging the buzz as she dropped a cheeky response, writing, “Preeessseeeenttt miss!!! 🙋🏻‍♀️”