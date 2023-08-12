Alia Bhatt reveals Gal Gadot was one of the first to know about her pregnancy: 'I wasn't telling many people'

Alia Bhatt shares screen space with actor Gal Gadot in the recently-released Netflix film Heart of Stone. In a recent interview with BBC Asia Network, Alia said that Gal was one of the first few people, who knew about her pregnancy. When asked if she ever thought about quitting the action film due to her pregnancy, Alia Bhatt recalled that Gal was 'extremely caring' towards her. Also read: Alia Bhatt recalls shooting for Heart of Stone during pregnancy

Alia confided in Gal about her pregnancy

Alia Bhatt with her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot at a Netflix event in Brazil earlier this year.

Alia told BBC Asia Network, "I felt very protected and comfortable. You don’t really talk about being pregnant until you are way into your first trimester; so I was not telling many people. But I did confide in Gal Gadot, I did confide in my producers and the director (Tom Harper) because they had to know. They were all so lovely and supportive and excited that I never for once doubted it at all."

She added, “In fact, I remember we were once shooting, I am not going to talk much about it, but it was really hot and Gal was really bothered about my hydration and she was telling me to keep myself hydrated, asking me to drink enough water. She’d say, ‘You need to keep yourself hydrated’. So, that’s the kind of person she is and she exudes warmth and she is also extremely caring about everybody on her crew and she is wonderful with her actors as well. So yes, I felt too comfortable."

Alia welcomed daughter Raha last year

Months after marrying actor Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt gave birth to their first child together, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022. The actor, who was recently seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shot for Heart of Stone in Europe during her pregnancy last year.

In a 2022 interview, Alia had opened up about working in the action film, while pregnant. Speaking with Variety, Alia had said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

