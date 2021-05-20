Alia Bhatt's fans believe they spotted Ranbir Kapoor in her live session. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt's old Instagram Live session with her fans and followers is catching her fans' attention for different reasons. While she spoke at length about her love for animals and nature for her Instagram page Coexist, a few eagle-eyed fans also spotted Alia's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor in the background.

As Alia spoke about watching elephants, Ranbir's reflection could be seen in the glass wall behind her. He was seen in a white shirt and dark pants, moving about the living room while Alia continued to speak to the camera.

Reacting to the video, their fans wrote, "Kids watching Alia, legends zooming screen and seeing R. K." Another wrote, "Ooo they both stay together," wrote another.

Alia and Ranbir have been living together through the lockdown. Earlier this year, Ranbir was found positive for Covid-19 and later, Alia also tested positive. After their recovery, the two jetted off to the Maldives for a holiday.

However, they received a lot of flak online for flying to the foreign location even as India battled a deadly second wave of the pandemic. They came back to Mumbai a week later and since then, Alia has been sharing useful information about Covid-19 resources and their availability, on her social media handles.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. Last year, in an interview, he had revealed that they would have gotten married in 2020 had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: The Family Man makers Raj and DK ask fans to donate funds for struggling Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala

Alia and Ranbir have Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the pipeline. This is the first time they have worked together in a movie, which is a three-part fantasy epic. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Alia also has SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansai's Gangubai Kathiawadi in production. Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt.