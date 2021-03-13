Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on March 15: 'Meet our Sita in all her glory'

The first look of Alia Bhatt's character from SS Rajamouli's RRR will be unveiled on her birthday, March 15. The official Twitter handle of the film made the announcement.

Sharing the information, the handle wrote: "Meet our #Sita in all her glory. First look of @Aliaa08 will be revealed on March 15, 11 AM. #RRRMovie #RRR @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @oliviamorris891 @DVVMovies."

In RRR, Alia is paired with Ram Charan. At the time of her joining the sets of the film in Hyderabad, the film's Instagram handle shared pictures of the actor with SS Rajamouli and wrote: "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt #RRR."

In an interview with DNA, the actor said she had lived with the lines of the film for one and half years. “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.

“I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej," she added.

RRR marks the maiden collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram and Jr NTR are said to be playing brothers in the movie. The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. The film is set to release on October 13.