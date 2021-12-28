e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Alia Bhatt on shooting for RRR: ‘I lived with the lines for year and a half’

Alia Bhatt on shooting for RRR: ‘I lived with the lines for year and a half’

In SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Alia Bhatt is paired with Ram Charan. The project, which also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, marks her Telugu and southern debut.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:42 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Alia Bhatt plays a character called Sita in the film.
Alia Bhatt plays a character called Sita in the film.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently joined the sets of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, has opened up about the experience of working in Telugu industry for the first time. In an interview, she said that she has lived with her lines for so long that she can speak them in her sleep.

In RRR, Alia is paired with Ram Charan. The project, which also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, marks her Telugu and southern debut.

The shooting of the film resumed almost after eight months in October. Alia joined the sets earlier this month. In an interview with DNA, she opened up on the experience of working in a Telugu project. “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.

Elaborating further, Alia said, “I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej.”

 

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Also read: Aditya Narayan returns to Indian Idol 12 set, jokes about special glow after honeymoon. See Neha Kakkar’s comment

The makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video in March. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

In November, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video. RRR, which will be released in five languages, is expected to hit the screens worldwide next year. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Army chief Gen Naravane leaves for South Korea on a three-day visit
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
Dense fog likely over northwest India around New Year’s Eve, says IMD
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Virat Kohli named ICC Men’s ODI cricketer of the Decade
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
Remain on guard against new Covid strain: Mamata Banerjee tells officials
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
‘Not scared of anyone’: Raut calls ED summons to wife ‘act of cowardice’
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In