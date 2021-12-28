Alia Bhatt on shooting for RRR: ‘I lived with the lines for year and a half’

regional-movies

Dec 28, 2020

Actor Alia Bhatt, who recently joined the sets of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, has opened up about the experience of working in Telugu industry for the first time. In an interview, she said that she has lived with her lines for so long that she can speak them in her sleep.

In RRR, Alia is paired with Ram Charan. The project, which also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, marks her Telugu and southern debut.

The shooting of the film resumed almost after eight months in October. Alia joined the sets earlier this month. In an interview with DNA, she opened up on the experience of working in a Telugu project. “Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” she said.

Elaborating further, Alia said, “I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej.”

RRR, which is being made on a lavish budget, will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video in March. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character.

In November, a video was released to introduce Jr NTR’s character of Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan gave a voice-over to the video. RRR, which will be released in five languages, is expected to hit the screens worldwide next year. The makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

