Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt reacts to being called 'masi ji' by paparazzi at Diwali party. Watch

Alia Bhatt is pregnant with her first child. She and husband Ranbir Kapoor are set to welcome their baby in the coming weeks. On Thursday, Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt attended a Diwali bash, where the paparazzi called her ‘masi ji (aunty)’. Shaheen, who was decked up in a green and golden outfit for the festivities, arrived solo for the party. Also read: Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt reacts to comments on actor being pregnant before wedding

In a video shared on a paparazzi page on Instagram, to-be-aunt Shaheen was seen walking out of her car outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s home as she made her way to the party. As she walked, a paparazzo called her ‘masi ji’, making Shaheen laugh. She later posed for photos from the paparazzi. In another video of Shaheen from the Diwali bash, filmmaker Karan Johar could be seen dropping her to the car as she left the party.

Celebs like Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Aishwarya rai, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shloka Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and more others were spotted at the Manish Malhotra Diwali bash. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, who had been busy with the promotions of their recent film Brahmastra, were not seen with Shaheen at the celeb-filled gathering.

In a recent interview, Shaheen had spoken about people speculating that Alia Bhatt will pause her work as she will become a mother soon. She had also reacted to comments made by a section of people on social media platforms about the actor becoming pregnant before her wedding. Alia and Ranbir had married in April this year; and announced her pregnancy in June.

Speaking with News18, Shaheen had said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”

