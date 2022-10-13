Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt reacts to comments on actor being pregnant before wedding: 'Completely her journey'

Shaheen Bhatt, author and sister of Alia Bhatt, has reacted to comments made by a section of people on social media platforms about the actor becoming pregnant before her wedding. In a new interview, Shaheen Bhatt also spoke about people speculating that Alia will pause her work as she will become a mother now. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt laughs, says ‘I'm fine’ after Neetu Kapoor tells Ranbir Kapoor to hold her while walking down stairs)

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years. The wedding took place at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple announced in June that they are all set to embrace parenthood. Alia shared a post on Instagram giving a glimpse of herself lying on a hospital bed with Ranbir sitting next to her.

Speaking with News18, Shaheen said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”

Shaheen also said, “It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that.”

Recently, Alia shared pictures from her baby shower. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures and captioned them, "Just ... love (yellow heart emojis)." The pictures featured Alia, Ranbir, the Kapoor family members and her friends.

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra Part-1 alongside Ranbir. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had cameos in the film. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji. the film, released on September 9.

She will also be seen in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Sophie Okonedo among others. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix in 2023. Apart from that, she also has Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh. It is set to release in 2023.

