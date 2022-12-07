Alia Bhatt says motherhood has 'changed the way I look at everything'

Alia Bhatt is opening up about how motherhood has changed the way she looks at everything as an actor. The Brahmastra actor who gave birth to a baby girl last month admitted that motherhood has changed her perspective on her role as an actor tremendously. In the rounds of Oscar and BAFTA campaigns for Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor revealed in her first major interview how, "Motherhood has changed me so much", further adding how "it’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that." (Also read: Alia Bhatt picks out unseen gems from wedding album for sister Shaheen Bhatt's birthday, showers her with love)

When asked whether motherhood will also impact the way she chooses her films in the near future, Alia revealed in the Variety interview that it is more than just her acting roles that have changed, "But it’s changed the way I look at everything. I just think my heart is a little bit more open than it was before, I don’t know what change that is going to bring about." She concluded by saying that she is eager to see what lies ahead of her: "But we’ll see. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out."

Alia also opened up about her experience about working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and what she took back from the role. "Her innocence and her vulnerability was intact, despite having to play this very strong role for these women." she said. "It’s something that I feel sometimes also gave me a lot of guts, to speak in a big room. I’m constantly told how young I am and it’s always been that way since since I started working." she concluded.

The actor has had a tremendous 2022, starring in S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. She also produced and starred in Darlings, which proved to be a huge global success for Netflix.

